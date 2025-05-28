Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is open to a potential Anzac visit to Ukraine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is open to a potential “Anzac” visit to war-ravaged Ukraine alongside the Australian PM.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, has lobbied for Luxon and Australia’s Anthony Albanese to visit Ukraine next month, suggesting it could be co-ordinated around the Nato Summit in The Hague on June 24-25.

The Australian today reported Myroshnychenko was engaging both countries with the hope of a joint visit in recognition of New Zealand and Australia’s support of Ukraine.

“The Anzac experience has shaped the modern identities of Australia and New Zealand and their aspirations for sovereignty. Ukraine is waging its own fight for its sovereignty and its future,” he said.