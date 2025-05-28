Speaking from Wellington, Luxon said he was open to the idea, having received an invitation “a couple of weeks back”.
“It’s a great invitation, we appreciate it. We need to think through logistics before we could commit to doing anything,” he said.
“There’s no plans afoot at this point in time, but open to considering in the future.”
He suggested New Zealand could begin discussions with Australia about a joint visit, but clarified it would ideally line up with other engagements for both him and Albanese in Europe.
Luxon noted he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “quite a bit”, including through calls between world leaders who had joined the Coalition of the Willing, an alliance between about 30 countries who sought an end to Russia’s war with Ukraine.
“We stand with Ukraine very clearly. There’s one actor who can stop this war, which is Russia.”
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.