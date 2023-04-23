Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra in February. Photo / RNZ

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Brisbane today after a historic announcement of guaranteed citizenship pathways for Kiwis across the Tasman.

The news, announced yesterday, has brought immense relief to hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living in Australia who until now had felt “permanently temporary”, many deprived of basic social rights despite living and working in the country for years.

The move will also help address the disproportionate impact the “corrosive” 501 deportation policy has on Kiwis.

Hipkins and Albanese are due to host a joint press conference at 2.45pm NZ time.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor arriving in Brisbane on Saturday on a trade-focused visit celebrating 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations free trade agreement and ahead of Anzac Day. Photo / Michael Neilson

Hipkins and Albanese this morning will attend a World War I grave unveiling, with the visit coming ahead of Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday.

Hipkins is Brisbane with Trade Minister Damien O’Connor and a large business delegation celebrating 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations free trade agreement with Australia.

Overnight, Hipkins spoke at a gala dinner to celebrate the anniversary, attended by New Zealand and Australian business representatives and politicians.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and delegation at an Aboriginal acknowledgment of country ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo / Michael Neilson

There Hipkins thanked Australia for the citizenship pathways.

“We want to very warmly thank you, the people of Australia and the city, Australian Government for doing something about that, for making sure that they are recognised for the contribution that they make.”

He also had a conversation with Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in which they discussed economic and trade difficulties facing the countries presently and in the future, including combating climate change.

Hipkins also acknowledged 50 years of free movement between each country, and 80 years of diplomatic relations.

After the grave unveiling Hipkins and Albanese will attend a citizenship ceremony for New Zealanders.

It is expected the pair will also have private discussions likely to include the citizenship announcement and wider ramifications, alone with working better together on climate change, issues in the Pacific, and wider security arrangements, including Aukus.

With a large proportion of iwi and Māori business leaders from across Aotearoa joining Hipkins, it is also expected they will discuss work in Australia towards better recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights.

It comes ahead of one of the biggest current political issues for the Albanese government in its bid to enshrine in the constitution an indigenous voice to parliament, which would be voted on in a referendum.