Chris Hipkins has announced that ex-Police Minister Stuart Nash will be stripped of all his cabinet portfolios after a new scandal has emerged. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Hipkins has announced that ex-Police Minister Stuart Nash will be stripped of all his cabinet portfolios after a new scandal has emerged. Video / NZ Herald

Senior staff in the Prime Minister’s office have apologised for an “error of judgement” in failing to bring an email sent by the sacked Stuart Nash to two of his donors to the PM’s attention.

The Prime Minister’s office have issued a time line of events and an explanation of the handling of an OIA request, for which the Nash email had been considered but not released.

Jacinda Ardern was the Prime Minister at the time. The explanation today states that two staff members in her office – deputy chief of staff Holly Donald and a senior adviser – had dealt with the original OIA request.

“It was not escalated to the former Prime Minister or the former chief of staff at any point,” a statement from Hipkins today says.

“Both staff have apologised for their error of judgement in not recognising the significance of the email and escalating it at the time.”

Hipkins said the situation was “not acceptable.”

“I have accepted the apology of the staff involved and believe this was an oversight. Staff in the Prime Minister’s office deal with large volumes of information every day and errors of judgement do occur. However, I’ve made my expectation clear and don’t expect such an error to occur again.”

However, he said the onus had been on Nash to review his correspondence and identify the email himself. “I asked him on two occasions to provide an assurance there were no further actions I should be aware of where he may have breached the Cabinet Manual. He had the responsibility to alert me to this email and he did not.”

Both staff are still in Hipkins’ office – Donald had worked under chief of staff Raj Nahna throughout Ardern’s tenure and had agreed to stay on for a period to help through the transition to Hipkins.

The original OIA request was from Newsroom and had asked for all communications between Nash and a named list of his donors.

Newsroom has now reported that it was declined on the grounds that such communications fell outside Nash’s ministerial role.

The email in question was from one of Nash’s Parliamentary email addresses and was to Troy Bowker and Greg Loveridge, telling them about Cabinet discussions on a rent-relief scheme.

Newsroom had complained to the Ombudsman about the rejection of the request, but it was dropped.

Only the senior adviser had known about the complaint to the Ombudsmen.

Hipkins has ordered a review of all of Nash’s communications with his donors to ensure there are no other similar instances – it is expected to take two months.

The timeline of the events provided is below:

2020

3 June: Cabinet Committee agrees to amend the Property Law Act to include an implied clause into leases, with criteria include businesses having 20 or fewer FTE per lease site. Also agreed to government support for arbitration.

4 June: PR from Minister Little announcing the Government will temporarily amend the Property Law Act to insert a clause in commercial leases requiring a fair reduction in rent, and $40m support for arbitration

5 June: Stuart Nash sends email to Greg Loveridge and Troy Bowker

30 June: Property Law Act changes do not proceed after NZ First withdraws support. $40 million in arbitration still proceeds.

2021

8 July: Stuart Nash’s office receives an OIA asking for all written correspondence between himself and a list of individuals. This is discussed with staff in the Prime Minister’s Office on three occasions.

30 July: Stuart Nash’s office emails the deputy Chief of Staff Holly Donald and a senior advisor with the emails found in relation to the request noting that in their view they were out of scope as they weren’t received by Stuart Nash in his capacity as Minister. This includes the email of 5 June 2020. The Prime Minister’s Office did not reply.

27 September: Cabinet agrees to a Bill amending the Property Law Act

28 September: PR from Ministers Faafoi and Williams announcing changes to the Property Law Act to help those affected by COVID-19 restrictions

2 November: The COVID-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill received Royal Assent, This includes changes to the Property Law Act.

2022

1 March: Stuart Nash receives a letter from the Ombudsman regarding an investigation into his response to the 8 92021 OIA.

17 March: Stuart Nash’s office drafts a response to the Ombudsman and shares it with the Prime Minister’s Office. This did not include a copy of the 5 June 2020 email but did include a reference to withholding documents under s9(2)(j). The Prime Minister’s Office did not reply.

29 March: Stuart Nash replies to the Ombudsman including a redacted version of the 5 June 2020 email. Includes an explanation that the email was in his capacity as a Labour Member of Parliament rather than in his capacity as Minister.

30 March: Office of the Ombudsman responds to Nash’s office, acknowledging receipt of his response.

25 May: Office of the Ombudsman emails Stuart Nash’s office saying they would not be pursuing the complaint and the investigation was closed.