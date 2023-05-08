Chris Hipkins and Defence Minister Andrew Little make defense pre-budget announcement and reshuffle announcement after Meka Whaitiri exit. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will front his weekly post-Cabinet press conference shortly after returning today from his trip to the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III.

Hipkins is also expected to announce funding for the New Zealand Defence Force to retain staff and a minor portfolio reshuffle after former minister outside Cabinet Meka Whaitiri resigned from Labour last week.

Hipkins will speak from 4pm from the Beehive in Wellington.

In a shock move last Wednesday, Whaitiri, a Labour MP since 2013, said she had resigned from Labour and would be running as a candidate for Te Pāti Māori in this year’s election.

She will be an independent MP when Parliament resumes this week.

Whaitiri held full portfolios of customs, food safety and veterans, and was also associate minister for agriculture and statistics.

Retention has become a big problem for the Defence Force. It has been brought about by low pay, better wages in the private sector, and frustration with the long, tedious deployment as part of the Government’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

Nearly 30 per cent of full-time uniformed staff across the army, air force and navy have left in the past two years.

The Government intends to address some of these concerns with additional funding today, although it is not clear how the increased money will be delivered and how much the Government intends to put up.

Hipkins is also likely to speak to his trip to the UK, including attending the coronation of King Charles III over the weekend.

Hipkins also met with the King while in the UK and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with whom he announced jointly New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK will come into force at the end of this month.

It is expected New Zealand exporters will save approximately $37 million per year in tariff elimination alone under the deal.

Hipkins is also likely to face questions about if New Zealand should be come a republic and global calls for the British monarchy to address the impacts of colonisation.

The press conference comes as political donation returns published today show National received $5.1 million in 2022 - more than 12 times the amount Labour received, at just over $400,000.