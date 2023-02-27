Focus Live: Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet press conference. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a special fundraising appeal and a special Lotto draw on March 18.

It was based on the Christchurch earthquake appeal - which had raised about $100 million.

The announcement came after the new Extreme Weather Response Committee met for the first time this afternoon.

The national state of emergency will continue - especially for Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay. Other regions would be moving onto the recovery phase.

A factor in that decision will be the forecast weather for the next week or so, with MetService warning of further heavy rain and the possibility of tropical cyclones developing and tracking towards New Zealand.

At the beginning of the press conference Hipkins acknowledged the death of former MP Chester Borrows, “an honest, straight-shooter and all round thoroughly decent bloke.”

Hipkins said the cyclone was estimated to have cause more destruction to businesses and infrastructure since Bola.

He acknowledged there was a huge job to work out how to rebuild the infrastructure. Up to 9000 homes in total have had to be assessed. As many as 1800 households in Auckland were expected to need temporary accommodation.

He said the Government would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with businesses and householders affected.

“Recovery is not a job we can do alone, so today we are looking for support from our friends.”

The fundraising appeal would be run by a special trust. Westpac, Colenso and BBDO had been working on it for days and Facebook had offered to publicise it.

Hipkins said it would add to the fundraisers already underway.

He said they would be looking for international donations to supplement those of New Zealand’s.

The PM said there were 296 schools that were closed at one point but that number is now 25. Only about 80 people still sheltering in civil defence headquarters.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson yesterday said further announcements on government support for businesses were likely – one of the pressing issues for many businesses is continuing to pay staff while they cannot operate.

Robertson said redeployment of those staff was one option and the Government was in talks with the largest employers about how to best support them.

So far the Government has set up a quick-response $50 million fund, split between the primary sector and small and medium businesses. The latter provides for grants of up to $40,000 for those businesses to use on clean-up costs, or as cashflow to contend with supply chain breakdowns or an inability to serve their customers.

This morning, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced that the Temporary Accommodation Service had been set up to help the thousands whose homes are inhabitable while they rebuild or repair.

However, she warned that because of the scale of the disaster, it could take some time for all those who needed it to be given accommodation.

About 1200 to 1800 were expected to use that service in Auckland – the numbers from the other affected regions are likely to be higher.

If that demand is too high for the available accommodation, one option is to set up cyclone villages with modular homes or relocated cabins – as happened in Christchurch after the quakes.