Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking to discuss crime and a review of the Māori Health Authority.

Yesterday, the Government lauded its achievement of speeding up nine solar panel projects through Covid-inspired legislation with 1.9 million solar panels so far referred for consent since 2020.

The solar panel projects have been fast-tracked through the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act and if approved, could generate more the double the output of Clyde Dam, New Zealand’s third-largest hydroelectric dam.

“Fast-tracking renewable energy generation helps to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and cut our carbon emissions,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

“These projects can proceed faster, provided they meet the normal environmental tests as determined by expert consenting panels.”

In June, fast-track referrals were agreed for Harmony Energy Solar Ltd’s projects near Marton, Opunake and Carterton, and Energy Farms Ltd’s projects near Rangitikei and Taranaki. They would involve large-scale solar investment in five North Island regions, adding power from about 829,000 solar panels to the national grid.

In April, the Government referred the Rangiriri Solar Farm Project and Waerenga Solar Farm Project for fast-track approval. These two projects could displace about 220 million kilograms or more of New Zealand’s CO2 emissions from fossil fuel electricity generation each year.

“If approved, the nine solar projects will add 1147 megawatts of power to the national grid at peak output – almost three times the output of the 432 Mw Clyde Dam,” Parker said.

Salary boost for nurses: ‘Important for keeping them in our health system’

The Government and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) have agreed to a pay settlement that means nurses and some midwives will get a salary boost.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said she was “delighted” to announce Te Whatu Ora and nurses had reached an agreement.

She said the government had delivered a 59.9 per cent pay increase for nurses in six years.

“The rates we pay nurses in this country is important for keeping them in our health system,” Verrall said.

“Last year, over 8000 nurses registered for the first time. The Govenment’s aspiration is that the health system is sustainably staffed.”

Hipkins said Government could afford recent pay increases because there were “contingencies set aside in the Budget [2023].”

“The nurses extracted a good pay deal,” he said.

Verrall said it was possible nurses could be better paid than junior doctors in some instances after the pay increase.

Verrall said the collective agreement was backpayed from April 2023.

Verrall couldn’t give the total cost for the settlement, saying it was still being calculated.

“I think this is an excellent time to start and stay in New Zealand since we’ve turned around historic pay inequities,” she said.

Midwives represented by NZNO and the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service were yet to resolve their pay equity claim.