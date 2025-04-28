Pharmac board chairwoman Paula Bennett is confident change is possible. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac staff have doubts the drug-buying agency can make the wide-ranging culture ‘reset’ called for in a recent review.

The agency today released a section of the latest review into Pharmac’s culture led by Debbie Francis, who also led the damning review of Parliament’s workplace culture.

Launched late last year, the review found “fundamental change in strategy and culture” was necessary to repair the organisation internally and address its damaged relationships with patient communities, who often expressed criticism about the agency’s decisions and its engagement with stakeholder groups.

The report’s executive summary, the sole section released by Pharmac, included recommendations for Pharmac to better articulate its vision as its current focus on managing costs was “unlikely to inspire staff or drive the behaviours now being asked of Pharmac”.

The agency’s operating model was deemed not fit for purpose, and the review critiqued its “transactional approach to collaboration and partnerships”.