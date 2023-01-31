Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Petrol subsidy and half-price public transport to continue, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to reveal

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The Government's fuel-subsidy is set to continue. Photo / file

The Government's fuel-subsidy is set to continue. Photo / file

The Government’s poised to again extend the 25-cent a-litre fuel subsidy.

NZME also understands the half-price public transport scheme is also due to be pushed out.

Today will be the fourth time both schemes have been extended since the policy was launched in March last year.

The announcement will be made at just after 11 this morning, in Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

It’s understood the move is designed to target cost of living pressures - pressures Chris Hipkins says are his core focus as Prime Minister.

MORE SOON

Latest from Politics