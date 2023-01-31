The Government's fuel-subsidy is set to continue. Photo / file

The Government’s poised to again extend the 25-cent a-litre fuel subsidy.

NZME also understands the half-price public transport scheme is also due to be pushed out.

Today will be the fourth time both schemes have been extended since the policy was launched in March last year.

The announcement will be made at just after 11 this morning, in Auckland

It’s understood the move is designed to target cost of living pressures - pressures Chris Hipkins says are his core focus as Prime Minister.

MORE SOON