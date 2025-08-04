Peters marks Cook Island anniversary with coded message: Don’t risk it all on China

Peters said the relationship and the concept of free association “served Cook Islanders and New Zealanders well”.
He noted that at any time, the Cook Islands was free to sever the relationship and opt for full independence.
Peters noted the familial links and common genetic heritage of NZ and the Cook Islands.
“As we celebrate our close family bonds today we say ‘Waiho i te toipoto, kaua i te toiroa – ‘Let us keep close together, not wide apart’ – which speaks to our daily obligation to move forward together respectfully,” he said.
Peters also made what appeared to be a veiled rebuff of the criticism that NZ’s unease over Brown’s pivot to China was an expression of colonialism.
Peters argued that NZ has historically favoured decolonisation.
He said NZ was “the only colonial power” who supported the United Nations’ 1960 Declaration on Colonialism which “strongly urged colonial powers to bring a speedy and unconditional end to colonialism in all its forms and manifestations” - this at the time when NZ was more literally the Cook Island’s colonial power.
The free association model was mooted by the General Assembly the day after the vote on that declaration.
Peters also made a defence of NZ’s decision to voice its concerns about Cook Island affairs.
“Among NZ’s responsibilities, codified in the ‘Free Association’ model, was a commitment to the Cook Islands people. Like any close family member, we’re there when you need us most.
“We’re also close because we share a Head of State. We’re also close because our bond of citizenship does entail a degree of NZ involvement in Cook Islands affairs.
If the Cook Islands Government passed laws or took actions that were offensive to NZ’s governing norms, or were injurious to Cook Islanders, then NZ had a duty to act on behalf of its citizens in the Cook Islands, Peters said.