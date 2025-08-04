Peters marks Cook Island anniversary with coded message: Don’t risk it all on China

Foreign Minister Winston Peters marked the 60th anniversary of the Cook Islands’ free association with New Zealand with a speech detailing the success and flexibility of the relationship.

Though the speech was a positive one, tactfully focusing on the success of the relationship which had lifted GDP and living standards in the Cook Islands, it had a clear subtext - the Cook Islands Government, in particular Prime Minister Mark Brown, should think carefully before risking the relationship with NZ in favour of closer relations with China.

Peters and Brown engaged in a war of words after Brown decided to enter into a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) with China without consulting NZ, an act Peters believes violates the consultation provisions of the 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration between NZ and the Cook Islands.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who entered into the agreement, was also critical of the Cook Islands‘ actions.

Peters opted not to travel to the Cook Islands for the anniversary and instead spoke at an anniversary event in Auckland.