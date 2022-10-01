Kelvin Davis has told Karen Chhour she needs to cross the bridge from her Pākehā world into the Māori world. Photos / Peter de Graaf

OPINION

We were told by the Prime Minister to unite, yet her ministers are keen to divide us. I have forgiven Willie Jackson for his semi-racist rants before about who he thinks is and isn't Māori enough on the basis that he is a bit of a clown and no one particularly cares what he says.

Now we have the previous Deputy Prime Minister and current third-ranked minister telling Māori Act MP Karen Chhour, "What the member needs to do is to cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi from her Pākehā world into the Māori world and understand exactly how the Māori world operates. It's no good looking to the world from a vanilla lens."

That is racist, offensive and divisive. Chhour is someone we should listen to more when it comes to the care of our most vulnerable children as she grew up in state care. We should also listen to her on race relations as she understands better than most what it is like to live in both a Pākehā and Māori world. It is through better understanding and common ground that we unite.

Personal, offensive, racist comments just seek to divide us into two camps and do nothing to move us forward as a country. If these comments can come from someone in such a senior role then what example does it set to society in general?

Davis has called Chhour and done half an apology. It is the apology that doesn't accept responsibility for being offensive – just that she might have thought it was.

I have been on the receiving end of such attacks repeatedly. In my teens at Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, I was told I was a mallowpuff – brown on the outside but white on the inside. It started my insecurity around all things Māori that still lingers a bit today but I am better than ever at ignoring the voice that tells me I will never be Māori enough.

I wasn't surprised to have Willie Jackson tell me when I was an MP that I wasn't a real Māori. I find it completely baffling that it comes from the guy who used to lead MUMA – the Manukau Urban Māori Authority. His Ngā Whare Waatea Marae signals to everyone that "ahakoa ko wai te tangata, ahakoa nō hea te tangata, ka waatea te marae mo te katoa" (no matter who you are, no matter where you are from, this marae is available for you).

Maybe it is only available if you are a real Māori.

Part of the struggle for many has been urbanisation and moving away from tribal lands and extended whānau. Over the decades this has meant isolation and a lack of cultural identity. Places like MUMA and people like Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson should be pulling us together instead of trying to humiliate and personally attack.

There is much talk from the Prime Minister that she will govern for all people. Much talk about uniting and kindness, yet it is all talk and she takes no action when her own ministers are divisive and mean.

In the past, she has laughed off Willie's racist comments as that's just Willie being Willie. Now she has to take responsibility for the arrogance of her ministers and show leadership in setting an example of kindness in her Cabinet.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.