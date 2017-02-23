'Shut up yourself, you great ape' is a phrase banned from Parliament debates. Photo / NZ Herald

'Shut up yourself, you great ape' is a phrase banned from Parliament debates. Photo / NZ Herald

Fast times in Parliament usually end in heated debates, but not everything goes in terms of what can be said.

Insults, "unbecoming" language and accusations of dishonesty are banned, according to a list on the New Zealand Parliament website, but we're seriously considering getting some of these phrases back into circulation in the newsroom.

Some of our favourites include the 1936 term "Fungus Farmer" which may have been rude in 1936 but is a perfectly legitimate occupation today.

Another favourite is the 1949 banned phrase "His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides."

Have a read of (and a laugh at) this selection of 'unparliamentary language' from the indexes of the New Zealand Parliamentary Debates, you hypnotised rabbit.

1933 Blow-fly minded Financial Frankenstein Shrewd old bird

1936 Fungus farmer Pipsqueak Stonewalling

1943 Members hated the sight of khaki Retardate worm

1946 Clown of the House Idle vapourings of a mind diseased I would cut the honourable gentleman's throat if I had the chance Quasi-parsonical Skite

1949 His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides Hoey Humbugs Hypnotised rabbits

1954 Bluebird

1957 Kind of animal that gnaws holes Trained seals

1959 Kookaburra Member not fit to lick the shoes of the Prime Minister

1963 Energy of a tired snail returning home from a funeral Member a vicious woman Sits on his behind

1966 Labour Party is dominated by an outside body Shut up yourself, you great ape Snotty nosed little boy You are a cheap little twerp Ridiculous mouse

1969 Commo (allowed) Duck shoving Like a snail leaves a slime behind him

1974 Scuttles for his political funk hole (allowed) Soft-soaping (allowed) Could go down the Mount Eden sewer and come up cleaner than he went in Dreamed the bill up in the bath Greasy hands Grubby little man Intestinal fortitude Low style Mealy mouthed Slinking off to another part of the House Frustrated warlord

1977 John Boy Silly old moo Racist Sober up

1980 Ayatollah Ditch the bitch Fascist dictator Heil Zeig Marxist or neo-Marxist Member for Pretoria Merv the Swerve Papanui Parrot Quigley Wiggly The Arapawa Goat