Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Parliament’s Question Time for MPs returns - new ministers, new opponents

Audrey Young
By
8 mins to read
Christopher Luxon will take questions from Chris Hipkins for the first time in Question Time today.

Christopher Luxon will take questions from Chris Hipkins for the first time in Question Time today.

Question Time in the new Parliament starts today and it will see MPs who were former rivals in a strict reversal of positions, such as Finance Minister Nicola Willis vs former Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics