Outgoing New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill wants more support for officers to deal with stress. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Outgoing Police Association president Chris Cahill warns the country is heading towards a “full-scale collision” if nothing is done to address the level of mental distress police work is imposing on officers.
In his final speech in the role, Cahill urged the Government to use its pot of money takenfrom criminals to fund an initiative that would allow officers to see “a psychologist as soon as possible, whenever they want to”.
It comes as Cahill forecasts the “inevitable” introduction of body cameras for police officers, but claims the Government is wary of a possible $300 million price tag, which doesn’t include the cost of storing footage.
Senior Sergeant Steve Watt, also the union vice-president, was today elected to succeed Cahill at the association’s 90th annual conference in Wellington.
Cahill, who did not seek re-election, gave his final speech as president to delegates this morning, choking up as he said the job he’d held for nine years had been the “highlight of my life”.
True to form, Cahill did not shy away from sharing his thoughts on current pressures facing police and calling on politicians to stop the partisan scrapping.
He deemed officers’ mental health as police’s “most pressing issue”, citing a police survey that found more than half of union members saw mental health as a serious issue within police culture and said they had worked while “mentally stressed or traumatised”.
“They echo the findings of researcher Garth den Heyer, who concluded that 10% of officers meet the criteria for a diagnosis of [post-traumatic stress disorder].
When Chambers became Police Commissioner, he indicated his interest in evaluating the introduction of body cameras in New Zealand.
He reiterated that interest in his statement, saying “preliminary work” assessing “options and costs” was being done presently.
“The introduction of such technology required careful consideration of legal, privacy and operational issues as well,” he said.
Cahill’s nine years had been a tumultuous time to represent roughly 10,000 officers amid pandemic-inspired protests, complex and delayed pay negotiations, the Christchurch mosque attacks and the deaths of officers Matthew Hunt and Lyn Fleming – the latter he described as his “toughest days”.
He also included some pointed criticism of former commissioner Andrew Coster, claiming offenders under his watch were being given “too much leeway” and “disorder and intimidation were going unchecked”.
“Officers felt powerless, and communities were frustrated,” he said of Coster’s regime.
Cahill was slightly more forgiving when speaking to media, accepting Coster began his tenure amid the Covid pandemic, which may have “hijacked” his plans.
“But he didn’t resonate with police staff,” Cahill said.
“The new commissioner does, they understand his language, it’s a lot clearer and equally, I think the Government is saying they want to see more visible policing, and he’s responding to that.”
