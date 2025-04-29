Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Oranga Tamariki: No social workers assigned to more than 1000 at-risk children as reports of concern rise

Azaria Howell
By
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
9 mins to read

The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, is seeing an increase in reports of concern. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, is seeing an increase in reports of concern. Photo / Jason Oxenham

  • Oranga Tamariki faces a significant increase in reports of concern, with over 1000 children awaiting social worker allocation.
  • The agency reported a nearly 45% rise in reports from July 2024 to March 2025, causing pressure on allocation timeframes.
  • Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime and the PSA’s Fleur Fitzsimons highlighted concerns over workload and staffing cuts impacting service delivery.

The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, is responding to a “significant” increase in reports of concern, with more than 1000 children overdue for allocation to a social worker.

As at March 31, there were 1319 children overdue to be assigned a social worker.

The agency has seen a larger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics