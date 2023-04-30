Opinion: Govt can’t keep skimping on rural mental health in cyclone recovery plan

Slips cover the land in rural Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Opinion:

Driving through the urban centres of regions smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle, there are few visible signs of the devastation caused almost three months ago.

In Hawke’s Bay, unless you frequent Eskdale, Pakowhai or Puketapu, obvious hints are limited to the debris that still remains under bridges or clings to fences along the Napier-Hastings expressway.

That’s not to discount the trauma that persists for those living in town. Any suggestion of heavy rain will bring back memories of the immense flooding Gabrielle provoked.

But venture further afield to Hawke’s Bay’s rural communities and memories are not necessary with Gabrielle’s scars all too evident on the land.

Driving east towards Tūtira, the number of slips visible from the road is uncountable and difficult to comprehend.

Land slips in rural Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Aerospread

It’s one thing to see it. It’s another to live it every day.

Adrenaline was the fuel for farmers during the initial response to the cyclone.

With their communities isolated, they were the only ones with the skill and machinery to dig people out of their silt-filled homes and open up what roads they could so essential supplies could be delivered.

Now, that adrenaline has well and truly worn off, and the reality of life post-Gabrielle is setting in for those who work the land.

For some, it’ll be the loss of grazing paddocks. For others, it’ll be kilometres of broken fencing that complicate stock management.

The Government has so far contributed $74 million to help farmers, growers and whenua Māori owners through grants of up to $40,000 to assist in urgent repair work, including fencing and clearing silt to save trees.

By all accounts, the grants have been easy to access but are little more than a drop in the bucket for those facing a bill in the hundreds of thousands.

Budget Day on May 18 will provide answers on how the Government will pay for the cyclone recovery, estimated to cost as much as $14.5 billion.

What can’t be missing from that recovery package is meaningful support for rural mental health services.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Warren Buckland

A recent report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission investigating the impact of Covid-19 on the well-being of rural communities found those living rurally have “persistently experienced poorer mental health outcomes than the general population”, noting that suicide rates in 2016 were approximately 17 per cent greater in rural than urban communities.

There were also inequities in accessing mental health services for rural communities with greater challenges getting specialist care for mental health or addiction needs.

Farmers spoken to by the Herald say they’ve encouraged their family and friends to get away, change their scenery and clear their heads.

It’s reportedly provided invaluable relief but only some are lucky enough to have the time and resources to leave their livelihoods for a few days.

The passing of Paul Renton, a Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year award winner who claimed his life in 2017, was just another reminder that mental strain can impact those you least expect.

Paul Renton, a Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year award winner, claimed his life in 2017. Photo / Warren Buckland

Communities will work to help their neighbours. In Puketapu, a weekly catch-up for nearby farmers and growers has been set up to make sure people know they are not alone.

But it will take more than the good intentions of friends and family. Recovery will require targeted, professional support brought as close to a farmer’s front gate as possible.

The Government cannot continue to underestimate the funding needed to bolster rural mental health services because one person lost will always be one too many.