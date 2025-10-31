Advertisement
One year on, Ministry of Education yet to fill top role permanently

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Ministry of Education is yet to find a permanent secretary. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Education is yet to find a permanent secretary one year on from the departure of long-term boss Iona Holsted.

Holsted held the top job for eight years before leaving in October 2024, two months before her contract was up due for family reasons, RNZ reported.

