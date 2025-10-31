The Ministry of Education is yet to find a permanent secretary. Photo / Dean Purcell

One year on, Ministry of Education yet to fill top role permanently

The Ministry of Education is yet to find a permanent secretary. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Education is yet to find a permanent secretary one year on from the departure of long-term boss Iona Holsted.

Holsted held the top job for eight years before leaving in October 2024, two months before her contract was up due for family reasons, RNZ reported.

Ellen MacGregor-Reid has been acting secretary for education since Holsted‘s departure.

The Public Service Commission, which is responsible for filling the role, says the recruitment process is “well advanced.” But with a permanent solution yet to be found a year later, it has become one of the longest vacancies in the public service in recent history.