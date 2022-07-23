PM Jacinda Ardern with staff at Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) in Suva. Photo / Michael Neilson

Now that politicians have been able to leave the country to grow diplomatic connections for quite a while, what have they been doing?

That's the topic of this week's edition of New Zealand Herald podcast On The Tiles. Senior Political Reporter Thomas Coughlan spoke to his former boss, Newsroom's National Affairs Editor Sam Sachdeva about the jaunts our MPs have been on.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has recently been on trips to Singapore, Japan, the US, Spain, Belgium, the UK, Fiji, and twice to Australia. International jet-setting still has its issues, with many of the press gallery catching Covid-19 while covering the Pacific Islands Forum.

China's government remains a challenge for many western nations, with Ardern not fully answering where her Government would stand if China waged war on China.

Coughlan commented that a conflict initiated by China might play out different to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"China is obviously much wealthier and much better equipped than Russia is, but also Taiwan is much wealthier and better equipped than Ukraine was. And it is incredible the extent to which parts of the international community have been able to mobilise behind Ukraine and resource Ukraine.

"I suppose the big difference is the centrality of Russia to the global trading system versus China."

The relationship between Australia and much of the world is being renegotiated by their new Government.

One way of signalling this was Australia's acknowledgement of climate change while in attendance at the Pacific Islands Forum, a stark contrast to the previous Scott Morrison administration. Ardern was even asked if Australia might outspend New Zealand on climate change policy. The prime minister responded that this type of competition could only be a positive thing.

On the Australian delegation, Sachdeva said: "There was a lot of talk about the refreshing change in approach from Australia, which sort of speaks volumes about the previous government and what it brought to the table. "

"People love having a pop at Scott. Do I feel bad for him? I dunno that I do. He kind of made his own bed in terms of climate policy"

