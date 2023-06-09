Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, meets with visiting New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Beijing in March. Photo / via AP

One of New Zealand’s most important international relationships is also one of its most controversial.

Ever since New Zealand signed a free-trade deal with China in 2008 - the first such deal China had signed with a developed country - we have been closely linked with the growing superpower as our biggest trading partner.

While the relationship has been economically beneficial to New Zealand and our agricultural industry, it’s a relationship that has become increasingly tense as China, under President Xi Jinping, expands into the Pacific and South China Sea. That has led to clashes with diplomatic other allies, particularly the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

It leaves New Zealand in an awkward position, stuck in the middle between being aligned between both sides of a growing diplomatic conflict.

The China Tightrope, a book by Newsroom journalist Sam Sachdeva, examines how that relationship came to be, the current state of it, and what the future may hold as New Zealand looks to maintain its balancing act.

Sachdeva joined NZ Herald deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan on the Herald’s politics podcast, On the Tiles, to discuss what he learned in his research, how different leaders have handled the relationship, and what it means for New Zealand’s own identity.

Plus, they discuss the bad week for the Government after Michael Wood was stood down from the Transport portfolio over revelations he had failed to sell shares in Auckland Airport, Education Minister Jan Tinetti’s own controversies, and how a gaffe by Chris Luxon saw National fail to make the most of Labour’s misfortune.

Listen to the full episode of On the Tiles here for more on the week in politics and an in-depth discussion on New Zealand and China’s relationship.

