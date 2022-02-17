Former Christchurch City Councillor Raf Manji is the new leader of TOP. Photo / Supplied - TOP

Former Christchurch City Councillor Raf Manji is the new leader of TOP. Photo / Supplied - TOP

The Opportunities Party has been through three leaders since it was founded in 2016 and is yet to win a seat in Parliament - but the party's newest leader has bold ambitions that TOP could have a say in the next Government.

Former Christchurch City Councillor Raf Manji was elected as the centre party's new leader last month, and has already set his eyes on next year's general election.

Speaking to On the Tiles, the New Zealand Herald's politics podcast, Manji told host Thomas Coughlan there is a chance for the party to cross the 5 per cent threshold to make it into Parliament.

"If we do get to 5 per cent, and there is a slight rebalancing between Labour and the Greens and National and Act, we would be in a position to have some influence in the formation of the next government."

He admits it is hypothetical, but believes something needs to change with the current makeup.

Manji said that, despite having progressive policies that align with Labour and the Greens, TOP would and could talk to National and Act, and could persuade them their policies actually make sense towards their goal of a smaller government and more productive system.

He said TOP needs to be better at conveying its message and end goals.

"The TOP identity has been a bit of 'we're the smartest guys in the room', evidence-based policies, we know what's best, get out of the road. Clearly good policy is critical and you need to know it's going to do the job.

"Essentially, TOP has also been about rebalancing that system. We just haven't been explicit in that.

He said his main goal for the past 25 years has been to build a sustainable society, which includes opportunities for everyone, but also an aim for the future.

Part of that includes rebalancing the housing market - and Manji said that he would happily take the blame from either Labour or National for correcting the market.

"I don't mind being the adult in the room here."

Asked if TOP is the potential "teal" party that combines National and Greens ideals, Manji said that's possible - but noted he is colour blind and doesn't know what teal looks like.

