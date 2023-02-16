National's Judith Collins at the party conference in Napier on January 19. Photo / Paul Taylor

On January 19, the National Party held their annual conference in Napier, where leader Christopher Luxon announced a reshuffle of MPs portfolios.

It could have been the big political news of the day - if Jacinda Ardern had not resigned as Prime Minister a few hours later, just a few minutes down the road.

Amongst the big winners were former leaders Judith Collins, who rose nine places to 10th on the list, and Todd Muller, who went from unranked to number 12. Collins added Foreign Direct Investment and Digitising Government to her existing portfolios of Science, Innovation and Technology, and Land Information.

It was a big promotion for Collins, who had been moved down the list after being rolled as leader in late 2021, a year after National’s big loss at the 2020 general election.

Speaking to On the Tiles, the Herald’s politics podcast, Collins told host Thomas Coughlan that it was great to receive that boost up the rankings.

“I felt that it was a recognition of the fact that I had been working not only very hard, but also hopefully very effectively, and that I have brought the science and technology [and] innovation areas to the forefront in our economic thinking.”

She is grateful to have the extra portfolios as they will be crucial for being able to “completely reset” the economy.

One area where New Zealand has suffered, she said, is from being very successful in certain areas and not having to think one day someone’s going to try and take those away.

“If we look at the agricultural sector, particularly the dairy sector, we are world-leading. The problem is, scientists have overseas developed how to make human breast milk in the lab. In five years time, that will be made in vats. So where will we go?”

She said a willingness to be interested in whatever portfolios come her way has been part of her longevity in politics. Collins’ 21-year career in politics has gone through multiple ups and downs, having been a Minister in John Key’s cabinet before being demoted and promoted, and then losing her role as leader after 18 months.

Citing coming back from that blow, Collins said that her career as a lawyer before politics has helped her build resilience and maintain relationships.

“In law you can have disagreements with people, but you should always be professional and responsible and do your best. So I work with people every day, and I love the positivity that Chris Luxon’s brought,” noting that she has no desire to go back to the leadership role, which she sees as “the worst job I ever had”.

Listen to the full podcast above for more on her new portfolios, what she thought of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation and the misogyny discussion that came from it, and her thoughts on new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

