Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate at the City Safe Camera Control room. Crime was a big focus of the election campaign today for Labour. Photo / Mike Scott

Boosts for tourism and a commitment to hire more police were the big campaign promises on the election trail today.

And Herald reporter Sam Sherwood explains the case of Farzana Yaquibi, who was murdered by her stalker last year. Her tragic story has pushed both main parties to commit to reviewing crime legislation in the next term.

