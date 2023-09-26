Labour Party finance spokesman Grant Robertson and National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis talk at the MYOB NZME Beyond the Ballot election debate at NZME headquarters in Auckland. Photo / Jack Ellis FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

While another televised leaders’ debate is coming this week, the real match-up for many commentators this year is the battle of the finance ministers.

Labour’s Grant Robertson and National’s Nicola Willis met again today at a MYOB-NZME-organised debate, focused on small businesses, moderated by the Herald’s Liam Dann.

It follows other debates this month, including a Q+A debate on Sunday morning, and the two have drawn attention for being more energetic debaters than either of their leaders.

Dann, speaking to On the Campaign, said when it comes to business match-ups though, Labour and therefore Robertson tend to be on the back foot.

He said Sir Michael Cullen used to say financial debates were like an “away game” for him, and that is made harder for Labour this election because of the mood of the public.

“There is a tiredness to the electorate after the pandemic, and a desire to rule a line after it, and that means people are in the mood for change or people who can sell change.

“Labour and Grant’s job is really to try and say there is something else coming, but it’s easier for Nicola to make the case that it’s a fresh start for National.”

He also discussed the strengths that both finance spokespeople play to, the concerns of small businesses, and how coalition deals could shake up their economic plans.

In policy news today, National has targeted beneficiaries with a new traffic light-based system that will see people who are failing to look for work punished with sanctions.

Labour’s policy focus today was a $1 billion boost for Pharmac, partially to fund new treatments but largely to keep the drug buying agency alive, Labour leader Chris Hipkins told media today.

Listen to the full episode of On the Campaign for the full rundown of today’s big election stories.

