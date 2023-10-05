Councillor Tamatha Paul hopes to turn Wellington Central green. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An electorate once fought over by our major parties’ top brass is now up for grabs for a fresh face, which could drastically change its representation.

Wellington Central, which has long been a Labour stronghold and is currently held by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, will have a new MP as Robertson steps aside from the electorate.

And while National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis, Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Act Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden have contested the seat in the past, none are in this race.

Instead, current Labour list MP Ibrahim Omer is hoping to succeed Robertson, while National has put up former political servant Dr Scott Sheeran.

However, the Greens are hoping to repeat their success in Auckland Central in 2020 and get current Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul in. Paul is running as an electorate-only MP, so needs to win this seat if she wants to enter Parliament.

Wellington-based reporter Georgina Campbell told On the Campaign, the Herald’s daily election podcast, that Wellington is known as a “glamour seat” for the calibre of candidates in the past, and it is definitely one to watch given how close the race is.

“If the Greens won it, it would mean they get another electorate MP, so that would mean a lot to them.

“If Labour wins it, it means they hold on to the seat, really cementing that idea that it is a red seat.

“If National won it, and Scott Sheeran could arguably come through the ranks as the Labour and Greens candidate split the left vote, that would be quite the upset, and it would be a real change for Wellington Central in terms of its representation.”

The Green Party is also pushing for the seat of Rongotai, which is being vacated by Labour MP and failed mayoral candidate Paul Eagle. Former minister Julie Anne Genter hopes to turn the seat green, but is in a tight race against another sitting councillor, Fleur Fitzsimons.

In other election news today, commentary about National’s tax policy continues to dominate discussion on the campaign trail.

National has confirmed that only around 3000 households will be eligible for the full $250-a-fortnight tax relief that the party has promised, with around 1.4 million New Zealanders only qualifying for $30 a week.

It led to accusations that the policy was a “scam” from Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson, while National hit back, targeting Labour’s GST-free fruit and vegetable policy.

Listen to the full episode of On the Campaign for the full rundown of today’s big election stories.

On the Tiles is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available evenings every weekday.