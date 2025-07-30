Advertisement
Officials warn Govt’s boy-racer car-crushing powers threaten judicial discretion

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ministers Chris Bishop and Mark Mitchell announced new offences and penalties in Rotorua on Sunday, with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Video / Kelly Makiha

The Government is pushing ahead with a bill designed to target boy racers, despite concerns it could compromise judicial discretion.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Police Minister Mark Mitchell today announced that the Anti-Social Road Use Legislation Amendment Bill had been introduced to Parliament and would have its first

