Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a meeting last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele and New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a meeting last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says New Zealand’s New Zealand High Commissioner in Solomon Islands capital, Honiara, has “been tasked to set the record straight” with the government, which alleged New Zealand has shirked its aid commitments.

An MFAT spokesperson said New Zealand had contributed around $10.1 million to Solomon Islands “including for education, economic reform and Pacific Games support”.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said yesterday that Australia and New Zealand had initially promised “12 and 15 million dollars respectively” to help with the country’s budget, reported the ABC, although he did not specify the currency.

Sogavare said a change of heart by “traditional” donors meant the country was now struggling to put together a budget for 2023, particularly as it prepared to host the Pacific Games.

“Some of our donor partners who have committed to providing budget support to us this year have since changed their position and delayed their assistance.

“This has left this country and people in a predicament.

“I am glad to announce and delighted to announce the People’s Republic of China have really stepped up to provide this budget support needed for 2023,” he said.

China and the Solomon Islands have been growing close in recent years. Last year, the two countries signed a security pact, described as “gravely concerning” by then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand periodically provides “budget support” to Pacific neighbours to help them run government services in their countries.

An MFAT spokesperson said New Zealand’s partnership with the Solomon Islands was “one of our most significant by breadth, depth and value — now at approximately $150m for 2021-2024. This includes budget support as well as funding for specific activities.”

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has also denied the Australian government reneged on budget support.

“Australia has delivered on our budget support commitments to Solomon Islands this year,” a DFAT spokesperson told the ABC.

“This support has been provided across numerous sectors including health, education and elections,” they said.

“We continue to discuss development and budget support needs with the Solomon Islands government.”











