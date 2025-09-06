Advertisement
NZ First’s Shane Jones takes aim at coalition Govt’s ‘managerialism’

Adam Pearse
NZ First minister Shane Jones urged his party to support immediate reform proposals as he cloes day 1 of the NZ First conference. Video / Mark Mitchell
Shane Jones is lamenting the party’s struggle to combat the Government’s “managerialism” as he reveals a Cabinet-sanctioned mission that could lead to publicly funding lower energy costs for the Kinleith pulp mill owner.

The self-dubbed “T-Rex” of New Zealand First – a response to claims his approach to climate change

