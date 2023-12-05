NZ First MP Shane Jones says he will talk to the Speaker today about how Te Pāti Māori MPs took their oaths during the swearing-in ceremony for politicians yesterday.

In taking their oaths, several Te Pāti Māori MPs referred to King Charles III as “Harehare” instead of the “Tiare” which was written on the card of the te reo Māori version of the oath. It caused some controversy, because “harehare” is also the Māori word for either something offensive or for a rash or skin irritation.

It could become the first issue the new Speaker has to contend with. The State Opening of Parliament will take place this morning, at which the Governor-General will read out the Speech from the Throne setting out the Government’s agenda before MPs go back into the House to begin the first debate.

However, Jones, who has accused Te Pāti Māori of grandstanding and attention-seeking, said he would ask Speaker Gerry Brownlee this morning if the Te Pāti Māori MPs had met the legal requirement to be sworn in.

“I’m going to see Gerry Brownlee to seek his view on whether it met section 11 of the Constitution Act. If it was good enough for Winston Peters and myself to abide by it, why is there a cultural pass for the Māori Party?”

Jones yesterday said he believed Harehare was close enough to Charles to be valid. He conceded this morning that it was still arguable that was the case, but Brownlee should look at it. Jones said Hare was a transliteration of Charlie, and some also said Harehare. However, the use of it has sparked some debate, because hare is also the Māori word for “rash”.

That section of the Constitution Act stipulates that MPs are not able to sit in Parliament until they have taken the Oath of Allegiance with the required wording. The wording of the Oath of Allegiance set out in the Oaths and Declarations Act only specifies that the name of the reigning sovereign must be used.

Brownlee said this morning that he was not aware of any MPs raising it as an issue yet, and had nothing to say as yet.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer had made it clear ahead of the swearing-in that the party objected to having to pledge allegiance to the King. By way of a compromise, all of the party’s MPs had done personal oaths to Te Tiriti as they walked up to take the official oath of allegiance. Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke had also mentioned Māori King Kīngi Tūheitia while Mariameno Kapa-Kingi referred to the 1835 He Whakaputanga/United Tribes Declaration of Independence.

Jones was not alone in objecting to Te Pāti Māori’s swearing-in yesterday - Act leader David Seymour also took a veiled shot when speaking after the election of Brownlee as Speaker.

“There will be those who come not to participate in the institution but attempt to make a theatrical point by undermining it.

“That might be the greatest challenge that you face.”

After this morning’s State Opening, at 2pm two National MPs - James Meager and Katie Nimon - will deliver their maiden speeches. Then the party leaders will speak.



