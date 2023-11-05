Winston Peters says the NZ First caucus will hold a meeting this week amid negotiations. Photo / Alex Burton

Winston Peters says the NZ First caucus will hold a meeting this week amid negotiations. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is expected to touch down in Wellington this afternoon as he returns to the capital for further coalition negotiations and an in-person meeting with Act leader David Seymour.

Several soon-to-be MPs arrived at the party’s base at the Treasury this morning but were tight-lipped on how talks were progressing.

Former MP Mark Patterson was asked by media about reports of a draft agreement between National and Act, to which he said, “We haven’t seen anything yet”.

Asked how the caucus was feeling, Patterson said: “About to find out”.

Jenny Marcroft, also a former NZ First MP, said it was “such a privilege and an honour” to be back in Parliament.

She wouldn’t comment on how coalition talks were going.

Neither would soon-to-be MP Jamie Arbuckle or party president Julian Paul.

It comes after Peters yesterday admitted he first thought a text from Seymour was “fake” and didn’t respond.

Act Party leader David Seymour is confident a strong and stable government can be formed. Photo / Mike Scott

It has been reported Act had attempted, unsuccessfully, to contact NZ First during the three-week period between October 14 and Friday when the final vote count was released.

Speaking yesterday in Pukekohe for the launch of their Port Waikato byelection campaign with candidate Casey Costello, Peters said a meeting with Seymour would happen soon, but he would not say when.

Seymour told the Herald that Peters’ comments about a meeting was news to him, although he added he didn’t want the miscommunication “sideshow” to become the main story.

“There may be some crossed wires, but I am more interested in the details.”

He said he had personally contacted Peters, along with working through his staff, but they had not received any response.

Seymour, meanwhile, added he didn’t feel the typically frosty relationship between the two politicians had changed, although he believed they could put that aside to form a “strong and stable” government together with National.

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had been meeting regularly with Seymour to discuss a governing arrangement since the October 14 election, while also meeting separately with Peters for the eventuality they could be working together.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.