Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

No one is waiting more than a year for Auckland hospital surgery - Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall on success with waiting lists and not having data to prove it

David Fisher
By
6 mins to read
Health Minister Ayesha Verrall asked in April if the health system was in crisis. Video / Mark Mitchell

Health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the health system has turned a corner and wants Te Whatu Ora to provide up-to-date health data to prove it.

She said the latest data would show there is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics