St Francis Catholic Church following an attack in Owo, Nigeria. Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead. Photo / AP

Many Nigerian Kiwis are from the region where at least 50 people were killed in a church shooting on the weekend, a community leader says.

Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at St Francis Catholic Church in the southwestern Ondo state on Sunday.

Evangelist Fortune Nweke said there were easily more than 2000 Nigerians in New Zealand and also many Kiwis living in the African country.

"The vast majority of us are from Southern Nigeria, and that's where it happened," said Nweke, President of the Association of Nigerians in New Zealand (Naija-Kiwis).

The Associated Press said attackers targeted the church as worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, and many children were among at least 50 people killed.

"It's a very painful time for every Nigerian," Nweke said today.

He said New Zealand and Nigeria had long-established links through the Commonwealth, education and commerce.

He said Nigerians in New Zealand were today trying to find out more information about the shooting and see what could be done to help.

"The diaspora is always in touch," Nweke added.

He said members of the community would try to meet soon.

The Naija-Kiwi community usually tried to meet on the first Saturday of October to celebrate Nigeria's independence but Covid-19 put a stop to the last two planned gatherings.

Prominent Nigerian New Zealanders include mixed martial artist and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Silver Ferns netballer Grace Nweke, born to Nigerian parents.

Pope Francis said the details of the attack in Ondo were still being ascertained, and he was praying for the victims and for Nigeria.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had already advised against travel to some north-eastern Nigerian states due to terrorism and kidnapping threats.

Mfat also had advisories against travel to seven southern states, but not Ondo, and it was not immediately clear if travel advice would be amended to include Ondo now.

The ministry has been approached for comment.