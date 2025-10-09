Expenses were recorded at $183.5b, which is up from $180b in the previous period. But when put as a percentage of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), expenses have fallen slightly from 42.9% to 42.1%. Expenses are also $610 million below what was forecast at the Budget.

“The year-on-year movement in expenses predominately relates to the impact of indexation on most main benefit types, which are generally indexed to wage growth or inflation,” the documents said.

“Demographic changes associated with an ageing population has also driven the increase in New Zealand superannuation expenses.”

The difference compared with the forecasts was “predominantly driven by Crown entities, particularly in the transport and health sectors”.

Willis said the Government had “resisted calls for sharper reductions in expenditure because international evidence is that reducing deficits is best done over the course of several years”.

When looking at core Crown expenses – so taking out Crown entity and State-Owned Enterprise spending – spending is up about $2.7b.

The minister said that compared with an $11.4b increase in the previous year (which captured June 2023-June 2024).

Net core Crown debt was $182.2b, up from $175.5b, but below the $185.6b forecast. Put as a percentage of GDP, the debt indicator has stayed steady at 41.8%, the same as the previous year.

The operating balance before gains and losses (excluding ACC) showed the Government’s books were in a deficit of $9.3b, a larger deficit than the $8.8b in 2024. But this is also better than the forecast $10.2b deficit.

Among the Government’s short-term fiscal intentions, over the next four financial years, are to get net core Crown debt as a percentage of GDP on a downward trajectory to 40%. It also wants expenses to be reduced as a percentage of GDP and for the operating balance to return to surplus by 2027/28.

In the longer term, for the next 15 financial years, it wants net core Crown debt to be within the 20% to 40% of GDP range, subject to economic shocks, for surpluses to be maintained and expenses to be reduced to 30% of GDP.

Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. He was a finalist this year for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.