Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Nicola Willis hails progress on fiscal discipline as key Government financial indicators better than forecast

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the results show the Government's efforts to restore fiscal discipline. Photo / Michael Craig

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the results show the Government's efforts to restore fiscal discipline. Photo / Michael Craig

The Government’s latest financial results show key indicators for the year to June 30 have come in better than forecast, including in terms of expenses and debt.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says these statements show the progress the Government is making to “restore fiscal discipline”, including through its savings drive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save