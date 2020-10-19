Next Government unlikely to push hard or fast enough for Greens' liking - Marama Davidson

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson concedes the next Government is unlikely to push through a progressive programme as hard or as quickly as the Greens want.

That was her response to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's comments that she wants to respect the voters who may have ticked red for the first time.

The Greens have previously said they are the party to push Labour further and faster on areas including climate change, biodiversity and inequality - the three crises the party has campaigned on.

Davidson's counterpart, James Shaw, however, would not be drawn on what he made of Ardern's comments.

"We're in that funny stage post-election where everybody's trying to read tea leaves in absolutely everything that anybody says. We just don't have any comment about the nature of the negotiations until they're actually done."

The Greens took to the front steps of Parliament today for a photo shoot with their new caucus, including three new MPs and candidate Steve Abel, who might become an MP depending on how the special votes fall.

Special votes have previously favoured the Greens.

This morning Ardern said she expected talks with the Greens to conclude next week, but she stressed that Labour had been delivered a mandate to govern alone.

She said she wanted to talk to the Greens about "areas of cooperation".

Asked if he expected a formal coalition deal, Shaw said: "We expect nothing. We're just going to have to see how the coming weeks play out."

Asked what he wanted, he said: "A more progressive government."

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw with their new caucus, including Steve Abel (back left) who may become an MP on special votes.

Davidson said the voters had delivered "a mandate for a Green voice and for a left and progressive voice".

"That's what we're working on in these discussions. We will figure out the best way to work together with Labour for our people and for our planet. That's what we're focused on."

Shaw said he was "very proud" of the Green Party winning about a third of the party votes in Wellington Central.

Asked who was involved in his talks with Labour, he joked: "It's not going to surprise you that the Prime Minister's involved."

He said the Greens were "really stoked" as they had no expectations, and now had three new MPs and possibly a fourth depending on the final count.