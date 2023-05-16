PM Chris Hipkins, local MP Grant Robertson and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau speak at the scene of the fatal Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Newtown. Video / Mark Mitchell

A “very, very angry” James Shaw has blasted the state of the country’s housing and building code following this morning’s deadly hostel fire in Newtown, asking how it could allow the most vulnerable residents to “live in substandard accommodation with a reasonable chance of lethality”.

At least six people have been killed in the fire, which began in Loafers Lodge around midnight in the central Wellington suburb. Police say that toll could rise to 10 and there are still 11 people unaccounted for. Emergency services have treated dozens of people for injuries and two remain in hospital, one in a serious condition.

The building could sleep up to 94 people. While it was not currently housing anybody receiving emergency grants it did house beneficiaries, pensioners and people on low incomes receiving accommodation supplement, along with shift workers at Wellington Hospital nearly.

There were also nine people on a community-based sentence living there, two still unaccounted for.

Wellington City Council confirmed in March the building had passed its Building Warrant of Fitness and “no concerns” were raised about the life safety systems in the building.

Fire alarms were functioning but the building did not have a sprinkler system. While such multi-storey buildings akin to the lodge built today would be required to have sprinkler systems for the event of a fire, there is no requirement to retrofit them to older buildings.

Shaw, co-leader of the Green Party, spoke during an emotional and at times fiery discussion in Parliament today after a ministerial statement on the fire by Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds.

Shaw said he wanted to acknowledge that those people who were affected were “amongst the most vulnerable and marginalised members of our community, and they deserve our respect and our support.

“I am also very, very angry, because I do have a number of questions.

“What kind of country are we that we allow this kind of thing to happen to our most vulnerable members of our community?

“What kind of country are we, where those people have so few options in life but to live in substandard accommodation with a reasonable chance of lethality?

“What kind of country are we, where we would not raise a building code because we’re worried we might be accused of issuing a ‘war on landlords’?”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He also raised questions about poorly-paid and under-resourced firefighters having to show up to tragedies like this.

He asked Edmonds if she had any conversations with Cabinet colleagues about the adequacy of the fire code and how fire safety requirements are applied to existing buildings.

“Will there be urgent moves to improve the approach to retrofitting sprinkler systems?”

Edmonds said she had “numerous conversations with both our Prime Minister and other Cabinet colleagues throughout the day.

“I am being informed of the progress as the day progresses through Fire and Emergency New Zealand. It is too early to rule anything in or out, and right now our focus is on supporting Fire and Emergency New Zealand and those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Shaw also asked if she was aware that only a few days ago the Firefighters Union had reported Wellington’s busiest fire truck was out of action for 58 hours due to a lack of staff, and what was being done to ensure they were properly resourced.

He also asked about conversations the Government was having to address the “underlying support needs of vulnerable people” and ensuring everybody had access to safe housing.

Edmonds said she had confidence in FENZ, and that many agencies were supporting those affected “right now and obviously will be looking to the future”.

Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier, Edmonds delivered an emotional statement after visiting the site this morning along with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and other politicians, meeting those affected and first responders.

“We heard stories of the scene that confronted fire and police when they arrived.”

She spoke of the bravery of those saving lives, including using an aerial appliance to rescue people off the flaming rooftop.

“They helped save many, many lives,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

“The toll on our firefighters and communications centre staff is not to be underestimated. The devastation I saw in the faces of those involved is unmistakable.

“All I can say is thank you for your incredible service and your bravery.”

She said agencies were working with those affected to ensure they were supported and had a roof over their head.

“The residents have literally lost everything, maybe some just have the keys to the door to their room.

“Newtown is a microcosm of the Wellington region.

“It is multicultural, full of character and diversity. Whether you are the Governor-General in the grandest house or a newly arrived family fleeing a war zone overseas, there is a place for you in Newtown.

“The community is strong, people look out for each other, and they love living there.

“This tragedy will hurt. Our thoughts are with the affected, the departed, with their friends and family.”

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis also visited the site, with leader Christopher Luxon.

She said people “being pulled from the roofs of burning buildings or escaping by jumping out of windows is not something we expect to see in New Zealand.

“Yet today we’ve seen it just down the road. The tragedy that we woke to this morning is not something we expect in 2023, and yet that is what has just unfolded.”

She acknowledged the victims and the first responders, but disagreed with Shaw in that she did not think today was the time for questions.

“I’m sure that over the coming hours and days, we will learn more of the true scale of this tragedy.

“Many people remain missing, and, as we sit here this afternoon, facts are still unfolding. There will come a time for questions, and those questions will deserve answers. Today is not that day, but I respectfully ask the Government: please engage the Opposition as you form terms of reference for the investigation into this event and how it came to pass.”

Act Party leader David Seymour said thoughts, prayers, and sympathies were with those people “as deeply and sincerely as ever.

“That extends with our condolences for those who have lost loved ones: brothers and sisters; parents, mothers and fathers; sons and daughters; work colleagues; neighbours in the Newtown district - for whom this will be a terrible shock to wake up to this morning.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi sang the waiata Te Hokinga Mai.











