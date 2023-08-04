China's President Xi Jinping during talks with NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Nathan McKinnon

China can’t expect to exclude New Zealand from its relationships with Pacific countries as the global superpower progresses its “assertive pursuit” in the region.

That’s the message Defence Minister Andrew Little believes New Zealand’s updated defence strategy is sending to China, while also acknowledging the country’s role as a “wealth generator” and “important partner in addressing global strategic concerns”.

He is also rejecting claims from a self-described grassroots activist group that the new strategy puts New Zealand on a “path to war”, dismissing it as “old left-wing rhetoric”.

The comments come as new documents are released today, charting the challenges and priorities in defending New Zealand in the coming decades, given the current Defence Force is “not in a fit state to respond to future challenges”.

The overall strategy, as outlined by Little, concerns having a “combat-capable defence force”, tackling disinformation and economic security risks, enhancing public knowledge of national security, strengthening Pacific resilience and maintaining the “global system of rules”.

The Defence Policy Strategy Statement cited China’s increased military investment and “assertive pursuit of its strategic objectives” in the Pacific region as a primary threat to New Zealand.

“The Chinese Government in particular has sought to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia,” it read.

“Activities that would be of significant concern include: the establishment of a persistent military presence by a state that does not share New Zealand’s Pacific security interests and values; military or para-military-backed resource exploitation (particularly fisheries); or even military confrontation or conflict.”

Defence Minister Andrew Little marking the arrival of 18 Bushmaster vehicles at Trentham Military Camp in Upper Hutt in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to journalists after the release, Little said New Zealand’s defence and national security strategy recognised China’s ability to heal global rifts but also deepen them.

“[The strategy] acknowledges the place of China as a wealth generator and as an important partner in addressing global strategic concerns.

“But it also says it cannot expect to have relationships in the Pacific or anywhere that are exclusive [from] the longstanding partnerships that those countries have enjoyed.

“We are going to have relationships with our Pacific neighbours and the idea that somebody should come along and should try to diminish their relationship is contrary to our interests and contrary to our history.”

The Herald has requested comment from the Chinese embassy in New Zealand.

The documents described China’s “assertive pursuit of its strategic objectives” as a main driver for a “new era of strategic competition among states”.

“An increasingly powerful China is using all its instruments of national power in ways that can pose challenges to existing international rules and norms.

“Beijing continues to invest heavily in growing and modernising its military, and is increasingly able to project military and paramilitary force beyond its immediate region, including across the wider Indo-Pacific.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They referenced New Zealand’s deep ties and the need for expanded defence cooperation with its only formal ally in Australia, but also consider the United States as a “crucial defence partner” amid deepening engagement in the past decade.

“The United States has long underwritten security in the Indo-Pacific, and is taking an increasingly close interest in contributing to security in the Pacific.”

Little believed there was no risk posed by the US’ further involvement in the Pacific as New Zealand had not been excluded from their relationships with other countries.

“That is the difference between [China and the United States],” Little explained.

Today’s documents would inform the Defence Capability Plan, to be released in about a year, which would detail New Zealand’s defence investment in the coming years.

New Zealand’s current defence spending was roughly 1 per cent of the country’s $385 billion gross domestic product. Little said it was “highly unlikely” spending would increase to 2 per cent of GDP but indicated it would be increased to more than 1 per cent.

Little said the funding increase would partly go towards replacing ageing equipment and infrastructure, citing the need to replace the navy’s ships, but he did also caution expectations.

“We are under fiscal constraints at the moment so should there be an increase in spending which I predict there will be, it may be two or three Budgets away yet before we start to see that.”

A significant pay increase for Defence Force personnel was confirmed earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shortly after the document release, Peace Action Wellington member Valerie Morse issued a press release claiming the strategy put New Zealand on a “path to war” and encouraged focus to shift from defence to climate change.

“NZ is being strong-armed by the United States and Australia into taking a more aggressive military stand,” she said.

“This is not to the benefit of New Zealanders. It is for the benefit of US corporate power.”

Asked to respond, Little rejected the claim “completely and utterly”.

“That’s old left-wing rhetoric from a long, long time ago.”

‘It’s going to drive the Pacific away from us’ - political parties react

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman believed enhancing Pacific resilience was not done best through a defence lens.

“It’s a very outdated response in the modern context, to think that falling into old defence allegiances and a defence prism to look at global affairs is still valid.

“It’s going to drive the Pacific away from us.”

She said the focus should not solely be on China but on empowering economically-vulnerable Pacific countries and platforming their voices on a global stage amid heightened interest in the region from global superpowers.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman wants to change New Zealand's focus when it comes to Pacific resilience. Photo / Supplied

National defence spokesperson Tim van de Molen, a former army infantry soldier, said the tone of language directed at China seemed reasonable, but he criticised the need for a further review of the defence strategy after one was conducted in 2019, which also found strategic competition and climate change were significant threats.

“We need to be able to respond in a more nimble fashion rather than going through several years of policy review.

“It shouldn’t be a significant surprise to anyone, even from four years ago, that we’re facing more tension in the Pacific.”

He wouldn’t commit to what percentage of GDP a National Government would spend on defence, but said it was clear more investment was required.

Act’s Dr James McDowall said the strategy was going in a “positive direction” but claimed New Zealand was “playing catch-up” on sufficiently investing in the Defence Force.

Act’s policy was to increase defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP over a three-year period.

“That level of investment would mean that these decisions [the Government] would want to take over 15 years can be potentially accelerated.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and party defence spokesperson Rawiri Waititi could not be contacted for comment.