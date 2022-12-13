Iranian-born Green MP Golriz Ghahraman during her speech at a protest over violence against women in Iran and calling for the government to declare the IRGC as a terrorist group. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government has announced new sanctions against Iran over supplying weapons technology to Russia amid its deadly war on Ukraine.

The sanctions are also part of a broader response to Iran’s human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on protests there, including travel bans and actions through multilateral forums like the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the sanctions were being imposed on Iran for its supply of weapons technology to Russia causing death and injury to Ukrainian civilians.

They would apply to three Iranian individuals and one entity involved in the manufacture and supply of drones to Russia.

The sanctions were being applied under the Russia Sanctions Act, alongside others already imposed on Russia and Belarus.

“Russia is using drones to target civilian populations in Ukraine, as well as vital infrastructure such as electricity generation and the power grid,” Mahuta said.

“The Ukrainian population is struggling with shortages of electricity, heating and water during a harsh winter.

“The Iranian actions threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The attacks on civilians in Ukraine are condemned.”

Those sanctioned include two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Armed Forces General Staff chair Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries.

“The sanctions mean those named are subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on commercial activity with anyone in New Zealand.”

The sanctions follow travel bans, announced on Monday on 22 Iranian security officials and the regime’s morality police in response to the death of Mahsa Amini and Iran’s violent response to the protests over it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time the step targeted those connected to the death of Amini and the violent response to those protesting in Iran since then.

She said New Zealand also stood with other countries calling for an investigation by an independent outside body, and calling for Iranian authorities to de-escalate their response and commute all death sentences.

Mahuta said the latest sanctions represented Aotearoa New Zealand’s “clear condemnation of Iranian involvement in the supply of drones to Russia for use in its unjustified and illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine. We continue to call for restraint by Iranian authorities in responding to the demonstrations, and for greater protection of women’s rights and freedom of expression. We condemn the violent suppression of human rights protests in Iran.”

The sanctions come as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to speak directly to New Zealand’s Parliament this morning.

Zelenskyy will become only the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand’s Parliament, after former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard in 2011.