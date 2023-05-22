Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

New tax law, IRD rules, mean more research on rich, wealthy New Zealanders

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker will require regular reports on the fairness of the tax system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker will require regular reports on the fairness of the tax system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A new law will require the IRD to compile annual reports on the fairness of the tax system.

The law will also require another report to be published every three years, beginning in 2025, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics