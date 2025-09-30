It was expected the ship would be operational in the second half of 2027. The Government had previously acknowledged a replacement for the Southern Tiare was needed by March next year as repair costs would then be unaffordable.
The vessel would be required to make a minimum of 14 trips to the Chatham Islands per year, which was a lower frequency than the Southern Tiare.
However, it was expected the vessel would be able to carry more stock and the number of visits would grow alongside the population.
Meager welcomed the “practical, future-focused proposal”, which he said would ensure a “reliable service”.
“It also gave us the greatest confidence a new ship can be delivered in-budget before the current vessel retires, without substantial upgrades required to existing infrastructure.
“Due to the unreliability of the Southern Tiare we’ve seen examples of petrol running out, diesel supplies nearly exhausted and livestock unable to be moved, resulting in widespread culls.
“This deeply impacts livelihoods and wellbeing and must be resolved.”
