A ship in this image's likeness will be the new vessel to service the Chatham Islands. Photo / Supplied

A new vessel to service the Chatham Islands, replacing the ageing Southern Tiare, will be on the water by late 2027.

It is the latest development in a long-running struggle for Chatham Islands residents to secure a reliable transport link to the mainland after repeated breakdowns threatened fuel supplies and restricted farmers from offloading stock.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager today confirmed the Government had selected a joint venture of McCallum Bros and Nova Marine Carriers SA as the preferred supplier from nine proposals to build a new 78m vessel “designed to meet the needs of the Chatham Islands”.

The final cost of the vessel wasn’t yet available with contract negotiations ongoing. About $24 million remained in the $35.1m fund the Government set aside in Budget 2022 to find a replacement.