Nelson Hospital redevelopment set to cost $500m over four years

“Nelson Hospital is under increasing pressure from a growing and ageing population. It has a shortage of beds, putting pressure on elective treatment.

“Surgeries are being cancelled, and operating theatres are not being fully utilised due to a lack of inpatient beds.”

Labour’s plan was for a new acute services building with 255 beds at a cost of $1.1b, which was scrapped in August, when the decision was made to “re-scope” the project.

The new modular, transportable 28 to 32-bed inpatient units, “designed to provide extra capacity quickly and support ongoing care during major infrastructure projects” were part of a broader Budget 2025 initiative to ensure hospitals could continue delivering for patients during redevelopment, Brown said.

“They can be moved where needed, making them a flexible and fast solution to bed shortages. It is expected the unit for Nelson will be delivered within the next 12 months.”

The new inpatient building at Nelson Hospital will include 128 beds, adding 41 more beds to the current capacity, with an acute assessment unit, a transit lounge, a pharmacy, a blood bank, and dedicated areas for assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation services.

The hospital’s two main buildings – the George Manson and Percy Brunette buildings – will be refurbished and seismically strengthened.

A new Energy Centre will house critical hospital infrastructure, and there will be digital upgrades to support modern models of care.

“The Government’s staged approach to delivering major hospital projects is ensuring a well-planned and efficient build programme, with the $73m in design and enabling works well under way, laying strong foundations for the next stage of construction,” Brown said.

“The $11m emergency department expansion, part of the redevelopment to meet growing demand, is expected to be completed in early 2026.”

Brown said the Government was “providing certainty to the people of Nelson by getting on with the project, which has been delayed for many years”.

-RNZ