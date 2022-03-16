Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

National's proposed tax changes suggest they're out of ideas - Shane Te Pou

5 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon on repealing oil and gas ban. Video / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon on repealing oil and gas ban. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Even its harshest critics would concede that the National Party has had a good couple of months under new leader Chris Luxon.

To his credit, there's little sign under his leadership of the infighting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.