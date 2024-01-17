Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

National starts its political year on a high, as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon prepares first speech of 2024

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MPs will gather in Christchurch’s Ilam electorate today for the party’s caucus retreat, a mostly private hui that marks the beginning of the political year for most political parties.

Ministers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics