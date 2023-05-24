National Leader Christopher Luxon reacts to the announcement the Reserve Bank has lifted the OCR to 5.5 percent. Video / Nick Dobbie

National is ridiculing Labour over a new Government-funded advertising campaign that urges people to take five-minute showers and do cold washes to cut their power bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

Energy Minister Megan Woods launched the advertising campaign this morning – on the same day the Reserve Bank announced a further lift in the Official Cash Rate (OCR). It is part of a promotion of Budget funding to extend a programme for retrofitting homes with insulation and heating.

Called “Find Money in Weird Places”, the campaign by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and Consumer NZ sets out five tips to trim $500 off a power bill.

They include taking five-minute showers, washing clothes with cold water, setting the heat pump at 21C maximum, switching off appliances at the wall when not in use, and checking whether you can get a better deal with another electricity supplier.

Woods said the ideas were not new but small changes could make a big difference. However, National MPs were quick to mock the campaign on Twitter.

Chris Bishop, who chairs the party’s election campaign, said it was risible that the Government had resorted to telling people to take short showers as a solution to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Kiwis need some leadership, not a lecture. The Government has called its campaign ‘Finding Money in Weird Places’. Clearly, this campaign shows one weird place Labour could find some savings would be its own bloated bureaucracy.”

The launch coincided with the Reserve Bank’s decision to lift the OCR by 0.25 points to 5.5 per cent – and while the bank is not forecasting a further rise, the rate is expected to remain high until well into 2025 while inflation eases.

Bishop said the hike was needed only to counter “wasteful spending” by the Government – and the ad campaign was further evidence of that spending.

It is not the first time showers have seen Labour ridiculed in an election year. In 2008, it came under fire for a proposal to restrict high-flow shower heads – a move that was dubbed nanny state.

The latest campaign will include television ads, as well as posters at bus stops and malls, in social media and in print throughout winter. A brochure will also be sent to the 500,000 homes that collect the Winter Warmer Payment.

Woods also highlighted the $403 million allocated in the Budget to expand the EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme to June 2027. As well as insulation and heating, it will now cover hot water heating upgrades and energy-efficient LEDs.



