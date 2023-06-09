Police Commissioner Andrew Coster isn't impressed with the actions of the National Party, which asked a local police station to be in some filming for advertising. Photo / NZME

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster isn't impressed with the actions of the National Party, which asked a local police station to be in some filming for advertising. Photo / NZME

The Police Commissioner is sending a clear warning to political parties ahead of this year’s election through his displeasure over the National Party’s unplanned request to include Christchurch police officers in some party filming.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that National Party representatives made two approaches to the Lyttelton Police Station on Wednesday.

It’s understood the party representatives were doing some filming with National leader Christopher Luxon near the station and had requested to have police staff in the background of some of their shots.

The Herald understands the party representatives were referred to the local Area Commander to get permission, but they didn’t follow it up and did not take any footage including police staff.

However, Coster said instances like this had the potential to compromise the necessary political neutrality that police must operate with.

“All police staff have a duty to remain politically neutral in their work and must not act in a way that might be construed as politically motivated,” Coster said in a statement.

“Having a political party arrive at a police station, unannounced, and seek police involvement for the purposes of filming, puts our staff in a very difficult position.”

National leader Christopher Luxon was in Christchurch this week. Photo / Alex Burton

Coster said he was confident staff handled this week’s incident “professionally, with courtesy and entirely appropriately”.

He also said police staff had been provided with guidelines for managing interactions with political representatives in the lead-up to the election.

A National Party spokesperson said a party film crew approached police about the possibility of filming “generic footage” outside the station, but it was deemed the footage wasn’t needed and wasn’t filmed.

Police Association president Chris Cahill told the Herald he didn’t think National’s actions were appropriate, saying the “clear separation between police, Parliament and the courts” was very important.

“Clearly police shouldn’t be seen to assist one party or another, they should stay out of it.

“Certainly it’s not good form and with law and order being such a contentious issue, it may be tempting to have police car in the background of some advertising, but it’s not appropriate with it being an election year.”

He said the association strove to be apolitical, noting that a “perceived conflict of interest” was almost as bad as a real one.

Police Association president Chris Cahill doesn't think National's actions were appropriate. Photo / NZME

Cahill acknowledged the governing party - Labour - had an advantage, given Police Minister Ginny Andersen could be filmed or photographed with police through her Government role.

However, he cautioned the Government from using that material in any election advertising.

In a statement, Andersen said it was important police were operationally independent and appropriate processes were followed when political parties engaged with officers.

“All Members of Parliament have a legitimate need to interact with police, and my office is fully supportive as long as correct processes are used, and it’s not for electioneering purposes,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate that police were put in this difficult position.”