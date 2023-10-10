Voyager 2023 media awards

National Party ‘broke the law’ says would-be National MP Uini Smythe with ‘clean slate’ drink-driving conviction

David Fisher
By
10 mins to read
Uini Smythe, teacher and academic, who hoped to contest Takanini for National this year.

A National Party candidate has been locked in a nine-month battle with party hierarchy and is now considering going to police after she says she was urged to make public a drink-driving conviction that was

