National-only Government would have focused less on ‘Māori-related issues’ – Nicola Willis

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

National as a single-party Government would have focused less on “Māori-related issues”, according to deputy leader Nicola Willis.

It follows a revealing Mood of the Boardroom survey in which one business leader commended the Government for “some examples of excellent leadership” while noting ”many others are distracting, playing politics with

