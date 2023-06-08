Cabinet Minister Michael Wood again faced a grilling by the media, saying he sold his Auckland Airport shares and donated the proceeds to charity. Video / Mark Mitchell

Parliament published amended pecuniary interests on Wednesday, with three National MPs having to correct their original declarations which were incorrect.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis left off the fact she had a mortgage on her family home with ANZ. This has since been corrected.

Willis said she spotted the mistake the day the original register was published and corrected the mistake that day. It took until yesterday for Parliament to compile and publish MPs’ other amendments.

Gerry Brownlee incorrectly stated he had just one rental property on the original register - the updated one reflects the fact he has two.

Fellow National MP Sam Uffindell forgot his two superannuation schemes: AustralianSuper and Westpac KiwiSaver.

The number of corrections is up on last year, when only David Seymour corrected his declaration, reflecting two speaking and appearance fees he had been given and later donated.

Willis said it was normal for MPs to need to correct the register from time to time.

“What I want to be open about and have been from the get-go is that from time to time members do make errors and have made errors. That’s not what’s at issue here - what’s at issue is are they quick to correct them?” Willis said.

MPs are required to disclose their pecuniary and financial interests each year as part of a transparency exercise carried out by Parliament.

If MPs discover their interests were incorrectly disclosed, they are required to correct the record immediately.

Suspended Transport Minister Michael Wood is in trouble for not correcting his pecuniary interest declarations going back to when he became an MP in 2016 when he discovered he owned shares in Auckland Airport and Contact Energy that should have been declared.

The registrar of pecuniary interests Sir Maarten Wevers today launched an investigation into why Wood took so long to amend the record.

“The Registrar noted that Hon Michael Wood had, in recent days, made a number of public statements, including in the House of Representatives, in relation to the need to amend previous returns under the Register,” a statement from the office of the registrar said.

“The Registrar’s preliminary review also took account of the degree of importance of the matter under inquiry; whether the matter may involve a breach of the obligations to make a return; and whether the matter is technical or trivial,” it said.

On Thursday it was revealed the office of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern was informed at least three times about Wood’s failure to disclose the shares, including one time when she was incorrectly told he had sold them.