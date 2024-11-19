“It was clearly a green light and she sat there for ages, right. Then she blocked off the street - still on her phone!”

The video has been posted online to social networking site TikTok.

Members of the public have called out the MP and political leaders in general; arguing she should be treated like any other person who has used a cell phone while driving - and be given a ticket.

National MP Suze Redmayne's car blocks traffic at a busy intersection.

“One rule for us and another for them,” one person wrote.

Redmayne told the Herald: “It’s a wake-up call, and I will do better.”

“To defend the indefensible, I was stopped at the traffic lights waiting for traffic to start moving again, but I appreciate this doesn’t make it okay,” she said.

Under the law, it is illegal to hold and use a mobile phone at any time while driving - including waiting in a queue of traffic, at an intersection or at traffic lights.

It is also illegal to create, send or read any type of message while driving; as is checking email, using social media, video calling, browsing the internet, playing games or taking videos or photos while driving.

The penalty for using a hand-held cell phone while driving is a $150 ticket and 20 demerit points.

Motorists are encouraged to use hands-free options; such as using a phone that is mounted on a fixed attachment to the vehicle or voice activation or Bluetooth controls that allow a person to use their cell phone without physically touching it.

The other option is not to use the phone at all - let calls go to voicemail and answer text messages on arrival at the next destination.

