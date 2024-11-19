Advertisement
National MP Suze Redmayne’s ‘wake-up call’ after being snapped texting at busy intersection

National MP Suze Redmayne. Photo / Marty Melville

A National Party MP says it is a “wake-up call” after she was snapped behind the wheel texting on her cell phone.

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne was spotted by a member of the public texting while waiting at a busy intersection in her blue MP-branded car, complete with her photo on the passenger’s side.

Redmayne was seen looking down at her phone as she texted using both hands.

She was later videoed blocking traffic at the same intersection; with cars having to navigate around her vehicle.

“It was clearly a green light and she sat there for ages, right. Then she blocked off the street - still on her phone!”

The video has been posted online to social networking site TikTok.

Members of the public have called out the MP and political leaders in general; arguing she should be treated like any other person who has used a cell phone while driving - and be given a ticket.

National MP Suze Redmayne's car blocks traffic at a busy intersection.
“One rule for us and another for them,” one person wrote.

Redmayne told the Herald: “It’s a wake-up call, and I will do better.”

“To defend the indefensible, I was stopped at the traffic lights waiting for traffic to start moving again, but I appreciate this doesn’t make it okay,” she said.

Under the law, it is illegal to hold and use a mobile phone at any time while driving - including waiting in a queue of traffic, at an intersection or at traffic lights.

It is also illegal to create, send or read any type of message while driving; as is checking email, using social media, video calling, browsing the internet, playing games or taking videos or photos while driving.

The penalty for using a hand-held cell phone while driving is a $150 ticket and 20 demerit points.

Motorists are encouraged to use hands-free options; such as using a phone that is mounted on a fixed attachment to the vehicle or voice activation or Bluetooth controls that allow a person to use their cell phone without physically touching it.

The other option is not to use the phone at all - let calls go to voicemail and answer text messages on arrival at the next destination.

