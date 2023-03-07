Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Audrey Young: National makes limited progress on new women candidates

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
National deputy leader Nicola Willis says the door is wide open for more women candidates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National deputy leader Nicola Willis says the door is wide open for more women candidates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National’s bid to increase the number of women is having mixed success as its selections for the election this year continue.

Of the 19 new candidates announced so far, seven of them, more than a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics