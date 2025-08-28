An independent market assessment is also provided highlighting how much the building could be rented out for.

In all cases, the amount paid by the Parliamentary Service is below or the same as this assessment.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon benefits from this quirk. He owns the electorate office that Parliament pays the rent on. That comes in annually at $45,000.

Luxon, whose annual salary as Prime Minister is $510,300, has charged the same rental amount for years. It is slightly below the independent market assessment.

In 2022, when he was Leader of the Opposition, a spokesman for Luxon told the Herald the “arrangements for his electorate office have been declared to Parliamentary Service and comply with all of the relevant rules”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon owns his office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ office is charged at an annualised cost of $12,960, or $1080 per month.

His office, like other Labour properties listed, is owned by Labour Party Properties Ltd.

Other MPs whose offices are owned by their party or an affiliated group include Labour’s Jenny Salesa ($27,540 a year), Tracey McLellan ($29,064) and Rachel Brooking ($25,200), as well as National’s Paul Goldsmith ($15,780), Melissa Lee ($15,780), Nancy Lu ($7896), Miles Anderson ($16,500) and David McLeod ($27,000).

Goldsmith, Lee and Anderson have upped their rent slightly (though none exceed the independent market assessment), while McLellan has dropped hers.

A spokeswoman for the National Party said Goldsmith, Lee and Lu have spaces on an office floor owned by the Auckland Nationalist Centre, which is an incorporated society with its own constitution that supports the party’s northern region.

“MP rentals were adjusted last year for first time in eight years, based on a commissioned, independent market valuation. Rental payments contribute to rates, insurances, repairs, body corporate levies and car parking.”

Lu is new to this disclosure list. Her office wasn’t listed on the 2024 disclosures.

Labour MP Willie Jackson now also appears to no longer have an office benefiting from this perk. On last year’s disclosures, his office was charged at $1750.

Labour has been contacted for comment.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.