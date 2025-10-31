Forum spokesman Bayden Barber, also the Ngāti Kahungunu chairman, said in a statement meeting with Te Pāti Māori to “help resolve internal challenges on a tikanga basis” was seen as a priority.

“The National Iwi Chairs Forum considers it necessary to focus political attention on the aspirations of whānau, hapū and iwi as opposed to other political issues that in our view distract from that purpose.”

The forum had sent requests to Tamihere, Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer as well as representatives of the Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Tonga electorates.

Barber said Te Ātiawa, one of the tangata whenua of the Parliament grounds, had offered to host the meeting.

He expected any meeting would take place after Te Pāti Māori had engaged with Kapa-Kingi’s electorate team.

Tamihere, asked if he would meet with the forum, told the Herald: “We meet with all Māori that desire to hui.”

He wouldn’t confirm whether the request had been accepted or if a location and date had been agreed upon.

