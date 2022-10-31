National Party shortlist for Hamilton West byelection announced

PM on byelection forced by resignation of Gaurav Sharma. Video / Mark Mitchell

National’s shortlist of potential candidates for the Hamilton West byelection includes iwi head Tama Potaka, health manager Frances Hughes and Pasifika business director Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau.

National released its shortlist for the seat today ahead of a final selection on November 6 - and the selection panel appears to have answered leader Christopher Luxon’s urging for more diversity in the party’s selections.

The Labour Party was also expected to confirm its candidate tonight with Georgie Dansey, currently the electorate chair for the party’s Hamilton East electorate, among those understood to be in the running.

Two Pākehā men initially expected to contest it for National - former Mayor Andrew King and former MP Tim Macindoe - either opted out or did not make the shortlist.

Last week, Luxon publicly stated that it was his expectation the party would deliver more diversity - a clear message to the party members in Hamilton West. Luxon and National were mocked after the recent Tauranga byelection in which the three shortlisted candidates were all white men.

Women only make up one-third of its caucus, while it has just two Māori MPs and no Pasifika.

National Party President Sylvia Wood said the party hoped to win back the support of voters in the electorate for the byelection, which will be held on December 10.

However, she claimed they were the underdogs in the seat, which Macindoe lost to former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma in the 2020 election as National’s vote nationwide plummeted and Labour secured a majority.

“Make no mistake, this will be a tough byelection and National is the underdog, but National is energised and ready to campaign hard on the issues that matter to people in Hamilton West.”

Wood said it was a “strong, talented and diverse shortlist”. The campaign would focus on issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, and Government spending.

“People in Hamilton West have a unique opportunity to send Labour a message. National offers an alternative that will be laser-focused on responsible management of the economy and on delivering better outcomes to improve the living standards of all New Zealanders.”

Tama Potaka is the chief executive of Ngāi tai ki tāmaki, who was an investment adviser at the NZ Super Fund and the former head of corporate services for Tanui Group Holdings. He is fluent in te reo Māori, and a lawyer by background.

Afeaki-Taumoepeau, a New Zealand-born Tongan raised in South Auckland, is a business director and involved with charitable, church and NGO work. She was chair of the New Zealand Tonga Business Council and is involved in local Waikato business groups.

Hughes has a long career in nursing management and health and in 2020 was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for her Services to Nursing & Mental Health. She returned to New Zealand in 2019 after spending a few years in Queensland as chief nursing and midwifery officer and in Europe as chief executive of the International Council of Nursing. She is now the Group General Manager Clinical and Care services at Oceania Healthcare.

The Act Party’s board has decided the party will contest the byelection and should confirm its candidate later this week.

Last week, The Opportunities Party announced it would also enter the race, choosing candidate Naomi Pocock.











